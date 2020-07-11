1/
Mary M. Brower
1935 - 2020
Mary Margaret Brower, age 85, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 surrounded by her family. She enjoyed playing cards, quilting, gardening and made the best turkey gravy ever. She was a family woman and will be missed by her daughters, Becky Brower, Brenda (Chip) Neville, Beth (Kevin) Phelps; son, Greg (Staci) Brower; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Kay) Kramer; and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; son, Gerald D. Brower, Jr.; parents, John Allen and Margaret Kramer; and brother, John Kramer. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, where a visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 15 from 10am-1pm followed by a private funeral service. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
JUL
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
