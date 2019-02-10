|
|
Eschman, Mary M.
1942 - 2019
Mary Michelena "Mickey" Eschman, age 76 of Powell died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital ER. She retired from Packard Electric-GM in Warren, Ohio after 28 ½ years. Mickey is survived by: husband, Joe; sons, Joseph M. (Terri) Eschman & Steven (Melissa) Eschman; six grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren & sister, Patrice (Ron) Alvarez. Member of St. Joan of Arc Parish. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell, OH 43065. Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 West Olentangy Street, Powell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Expansion Fund at St. Joan of Arc Church. To leave condolences and read the full obituary please visit: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019