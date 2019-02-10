The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
10700 Liberty Road
Powell, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Eschman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Eschman


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary M. Eschman Obituary
Eschman, Mary M.
1942 - 2019
Mary Michelena "Mickey" Eschman, age 76 of Powell died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital ER. She retired from Packard Electric-GM in Warren, Ohio after 28 ½ years. Mickey is survived by: husband, Joe; sons, Joseph M. (Terri) Eschman & Steven (Melissa) Eschman; six grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren & sister, Patrice (Ron) Alvarez. Member of St. Joan of Arc Parish. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell, OH 43065. Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 West Olentangy Street, Powell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Expansion Fund at St. Joan of Arc Church. To leave condolences and read the full obituary please visit: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
Download Now