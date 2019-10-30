|
Held (Leonhardt), Mary M.
Mary M. Held, age 91, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at M.C.E. Hospital. Graduate of Sacred Heart High School. In 1964, she along with her husband Bernard purchased Old Trail Printing Company. Mary belonged, throughout her lifetime to numerous Parishes including St. Leo, Corpus Christi, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal and St. Mary Church in Groveport. She supported numerous charities and causes throughout Central Ohio including Special Olympics, Bishops Annual Appeal, Pelatonia, and was instrumental in the build and design of the Chapel at Mother Angeline McCroy Manor. Preceded in death by her husband Bernard, parents Austin and Marie Leonhardt, and brothers and sisters. Survived by children, Steve (Lynda), Michael (Barbara), Sue (Tom) Horn and David; 13 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Edward Held and Paul (Mary) Held; sisters-in-law, Mary Burkey and MaryJo Leonhardt; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday 2-6pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High Street. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Monday at St. Leo Church, 221 Hanford St. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. To view and sign on line register, visit www.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019