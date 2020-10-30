Patterson, Mary M. (Orsini)
1929 - 2020
Mary M. (Orsini) Patterson, age 91, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 (which would have been her 70th wedding anniversary). Longtime dedicated and active member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank and son-in-law David Funk. She is survived by her children, Bonnie Funk, Michael, Toni (Mark) Weeks and Christine (Larry) Morris; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 2-5pm at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. 5th Avenue. Funeral Mass 11am Monday, November 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 1559 Roxbury Road (Marble Cliff), with burial to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, Ohio. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
. PLEASE NOTE: due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitors are kindly asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for those attending the visitation; ALSO, masks are required to be worn at the funeral Mass.