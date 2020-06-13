Mary M. Woke
1926 - 2020
Woke, Mary M.
1926 - 2020
Mary M. Woke, age 93, of Dublin, OH and Norwood, NJ, passed away suddenly on Weds, 6/11/20 at Dublin Meth Hosp surrounded by her family. Mary was born to Andras and Anna Bodnar Malak on 8/26/26 in Hooversville, Pa. Mary's husband, George W, predeceased her in 1961 and her son, George Michael, predeceased her in 2011. She had 7 siblings all that passed before her. Mary is survived by her loving dtr, Ellen (Pirooz) Joodi, her 4 grandsons, Chris, Jonathan (Maren), Ben, & Nick, and her great grandson, Jacob (JJ). Mary is also survived by her loving dtr-in-law, Marie Woke, and her granddaughter, Marie F. Woke. Mary was a selfless and loving lady who danced her way into everyone's heart and will be especially missed by her pup, Rosie. Visitation ending in vigil will be Tues 6/16/20 from 5-7 at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell. A Mass will be held Weds 6/17/20 at 10a at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 6899 Smoky Row Rd, Columbus. Condolences may be left at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
