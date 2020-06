Woke, Mary M.1926 - 2020Mary M. Woke, age 93, of Dublin, OH and Norwood, NJ, passed away suddenly on Weds, 6/11/20 at Dublin Meth Hosp surrounded by her family. Mary was born to Andras and Anna Bodnar Malak on 8/26/26 in Hooversville, Pa. Mary's husband, George W, predeceased her in 1961 and her son, George Michael, predeceased her in 2011. She had 7 siblings all that passed before her. Mary is survived by her loving dtr, Ellen (Pirooz) Joodi, her 4 grandsons, Chris, Jonathan (Maren), Ben, & Nick, and her great grandson, Jacob (JJ). Mary is also survived by her loving dtr-in-law, Marie Woke, and her granddaughter, Marie F. Woke. Mary was a selfless and loving lady who danced her way into everyone's heart and will be especially missed by her pup, Rosie. Visitation ending in vigil will be Tues 6/16/20 from 5-7 at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell. A Mass will be held Weds 6/17/20 at 10a at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 6899 Smoky Row Rd, Columbus. Condolences may be left at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com