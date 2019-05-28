|
Klaffky, Mary Madelyn
M. Madelyn Klaffky, age 91, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert F. Klaffky. After 27 years of teaching kindergarten, she spent her remaining working years training teachers in 13 different states; however, still not satisfied, she later served as Education Coordinator for CMACHO Head Start and then as Program Administrator for the Bureau of Childcare, ODJFS. She was a member of the University Women's Club, the DAR, a volunteer tutor for literacy with the Dominican Learning Center, a senior partner to medical students at OSU and a member-emeritus of the Steering Committee of the Lifelong Learning Institute at Central Ohio Technical College. She received her Bachelors of Education from University of Plattsburgh, NY, and Masters of Education, cum laude, from Florida Atlantic University. She is survived by her sons, Robert F. Klaffky of Columbus, Ohio and David D. Klaffky of Colorado Springs, Colorado, including David's wife, Donna; her two grandchildren, Steven Klaffky and Paula Klaffky Williams, including Paula's husband, Chris; and her great grandson, Camden; along with many friends and her special care givers, Angie Limberopolas and Jessica Whitney, all of whom fondly remember Madelyn as a warm-hearted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and best friend, who never slowed down. She passes on a generation of wisdom to her survivors. A memorial service will be held 4 pm Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St., where friends may call from 3-4 pm. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
