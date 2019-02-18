|
Beachy, Mary Magdalena (Kramer)
1926 - 2019
Mary Magdalena (Kramer) Beachy, age 92, of Plain City, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was born to Alvin and Katie (Beachy) Kramer on December 26, 1926. She was married to Alvin Beachy on December 2, 1948. Preceded in death by husband Alvin in 1989, infant brother Marvin in 1930, and son-in-law, Robert Swartzentruber in 2015. Surviving are seven sons and four daughters: Rosanna (Gary) Miller, Hutchinson, Kansas; Norman (Lois) Beachy, Plain City, Ohio; David (Rachel) Beachy, Ostrander, Ohio; Ernest (Bertha) Beachy, Paul (Frieda) Beachy, Mark (Becky) Beachy, Catherine (Harry) Conte, Lloyd (Lucy) Beachy, Glenn Beachy, Susan Beachy, all of Plain City, Ohio; Verda Swartzentruber, Dalton, Ohio; 42 grandchildren and 73 great grandchildren. She was a faithful child of God and member of Haven Fellowship Church. Calling hours will be Saturday, February 23, 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at United Bethel Church. Funeral service will be Sunday, February 24, at 2:00 PM with viewing one hour prior to service, at United Bethel Church. Burial at Haven Fellowship Cemetery. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019