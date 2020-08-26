1/
Mary Maksem
1938 - 2020
Maksem, Mary
1938 - 2020
Mary Kay Maksem, 82, of Columbus, OH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the New Albany Gardens. She was born on March 27, 1938 in Waverly, New York. Mary spent a majority of her life as a homemaker. She returned to the workforce after putting herself through nursing school. She loved donating her time on medical missions with Doctors Without Borders. She loved to shop, enjoyed cooking, had a love of travel, meeting new people and helping others. Mary was an avid church attendee, often volunteering and enjoyed going to bible studies. She is predeceased in death by her husband Edward J. Maksem. Mary is survived by her sons, Edward W. (Rain) Maksem, Michael Maksem; and her grandchildren, Edward W. Maksem II, Jessica D. Maksem, Mary, Maria; and great-grandson, Edward "William" Maksem III; sister, Sandy (Gary) Wojnowski; nephew, Gary; and niece, Karen. Mary's kind and gracious nature was one of her many attributes that made her special to so many. Mary will be dearly missed, may the full Armor of God protect you, living in His light and may you forever rest in His loving Care. Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10-10:30am with a service to follow at 10:30am at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
29
Service
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
