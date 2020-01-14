|
|
Hays, Mary Martha
1925 - 2020
Mary Martha Hays, age 94, passed away at home on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1925 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Leonard and Ada (Crist) Scharf. Martha married Robert F. Hays on September 10, 1948 in Lexington, KY until his passing on July 12, 1984. She was a librarian in Virginia for many years. Martha was the church secretary at East Christian Church in Columbus for over 10 years, where she was a Stephen Ministry Counselor. She enjoyed music; she played the organ, sang in the choir, and started a bells choir. Martha also loved dancing, china painting, cooking, baking, and reading mystery novels. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Hart Hays Fetsko and Joe Fetsko; son and daughter-in-law, Robert L. Hays and Aviva Kramer; and grandson, Nathan Hays. Family will receive friends 2-4 pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, OH 43232, where the funeral service will begin at 4 pm. Martha will be laid to rest next to her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 575 Copeland Mill Road, Suite 1A, Westerville, OH 43081.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020