Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
Mary Martin


Mary Martin Obituary
Martin, Mary
1931 - 2019
Mary M. Martin, age 87, of Pickerington, formerly of Sugar Grove, died Monday February 25, 2019. She was born September 9, 1931 in St Louis, MO, to the late John and Helen McKenna. Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother, enjoying any time spent with family. She will be remembered as the neighborhood mother; taking care and looking after anyone she could. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Richard P. Martin, brothers John McKenna, Tom McKenna and Joe McKenna. Mary is survived by her children, Eileen (Bob) Martin-Wallace, John (Annie) Martin, Kathy (Bucky) Martin, Ann Martin, Francis (Barb) Martin and Timothy (Amy) Martin; siblings, Kay (Bob) Hoppenrath, Pat (Bob) McKenna-Blair; 12 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 6:30pm on Wednesday, March 6, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. The family would like to offer their appreciation to Capital City Hospice for their special care, especially Natalie, Alice and Dee. In Mary's memory, donations can be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., #170, Columbus, OH 43231. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019
