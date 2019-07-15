The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Matthew Ross


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mary Matthew Ross Obituary
Ross, Mary Matthew
1923 - 2019
Mary Matthew Ross, age 95, of Columbus, Ohio passed away July 14, 2019 at her residence at Ohio Living Thurber Westminster. She was born December 10, 1923 in Columbus, Ohio. Mary attended Columbus North High School and The Ohio State University where she studied art with a concentration in ceramics. Following school, Mary worked as a teller in a bank and later as a secretary in a calculator sales office. Mary married Richard W. Ross on June 23, 1962. He preceded her in death in 1983. They had one child, Margaret Elizabeth Ross who was born October 1, 1963 and died February 22, 2012. In addition to her husband and daughter, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Robert M. Matthew and Idamae (Thomas) Matthew, her sister Margaret M. Gifford and her brother in law Melvin C. Gifford. Mary is survived by her nephews, Donald A. Gifford (Joyce), David W. Gifford (Mary) and her niece Susan Snodgrass (Stephen). In addition, Mary is survived by seven great nieces and nephews and eleven great great nieces and nephews. Mary's hobbies included gardening, collecting antiques, creating stained glass and various other types of crafts. She was particularly proud of her Welsh heritage and traveled to Wales several times to visit the villages where her ancestors lived. Mary treasured her relationships with her friends and family. She supported, encouraged and served each one throughout her lifetime. There will be a graveside service at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43223 on Friday July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can made in memory of Mary to Broad Street Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43205. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now