Ross, Mary Matthew

1923 - 2019

Mary Matthew Ross, age 95, of Columbus, Ohio passed away July 14, 2019 at her residence at Ohio Living Thurber Westminster. She was born December 10, 1923 in Columbus, Ohio. Mary attended Columbus North High School and The Ohio State University where she studied art with a concentration in ceramics. Following school, Mary worked as a teller in a bank and later as a secretary in a calculator sales office. Mary married Richard W. Ross on June 23, 1962. He preceded her in death in 1983. They had one child, Margaret Elizabeth Ross who was born October 1, 1963 and died February 22, 2012. In addition to her husband and daughter, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Robert M. Matthew and Idamae (Thomas) Matthew, her sister Margaret M. Gifford and her brother in law Melvin C. Gifford. Mary is survived by her nephews, Donald A. Gifford (Joyce), David W. Gifford (Mary) and her niece Susan Snodgrass (Stephen). In addition, Mary is survived by seven great nieces and nephews and eleven great great nieces and nephews. Mary's hobbies included gardening, collecting antiques, creating stained glass and various other types of crafts. She was particularly proud of her Welsh heritage and traveled to Wales several times to visit the villages where her ancestors lived. Mary treasured her relationships with her friends and family. She supported, encouraged and served each one throughout her lifetime. There will be a graveside service at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43223 on Friday July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can made in memory of Mary to Broad Street Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43205. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 16 to July 17, 2019