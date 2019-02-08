|
|
Meacham, Mary
1932 - 2019
Mary Ann (Lauer) Meacham, 86, passed away on Tuesday morning, February 5, 2019 at Uptown of Westerville Nursing Facility, Westerville, OH with her loving daughters by her side. Her journey was long, but we have comfort in knowing it was peaceful and son Mark was there to greet her with his loving arms and warm smile! Mary Ann is preceded in death by son Mark, parents J Walter and Lucille Lauer and brothers Joe, Paul and John. Mary Ann was born and raised in Indianapolis, IN and she graduated from St Mary's Catholic High School. She worked many years in the accounting department at National Graphics Corp, retiring from ACB in 1994. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing the slot machines on her IPAD and casino trips with her daughters. Mary Ann is survived by daughters Nan (Lee) Bivens, Marcia (Scott) Shepard and sons Bill (Tamara) Meacham and Mike (Nancy) Meacham. She is also survived by siblings Betty (Ron) Bowman, Therese (Bob) Bowman, Helen (Jim) Heffernan, Tom (Sherry) Lauer, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Viewing for family and friends will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43227 with a prayer service being held at 5:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at Evans Funeral Home and will begin at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 with Mass being held by Father Arnold immediately following at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4383 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43213. Burial to follow at Glen Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice or (act.alz.org). Funeral arrangements are being handled by Evans Funeral Home. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019