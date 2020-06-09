Mary Meglen
1925 - 2020
Meglen, Mary
Mary Dale Meglen, born January 20, 1925, passed away June 8, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph and parents Simon and Anna Dale. Survived by son Joseph Dale Megeln (LueAnn Gammiere); daughter Luann (Michael) Gurevitz; grandchildren Nicole (Chris) Davis, Rachel Anna Gurevitz, Danniele (Justin) Paponetti, Joseph Meglen (Toni DeSanto); great grandchildren Tyler and Rachel Kayfes; many nieces and nephews. Mary grew up in German Village and graduated from South High School in 1942. She retired from the Columbus Board of Education, was a longtime member of Corpus Christi Church, a member of South High Alumni and past member of Walnut Hills Country Club. She loved playing golf, walking, gardening and playing bingo.
A private memorial Mass will be held in Cleveland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Corpus Christi Church, Tifereth Israel Congregation or Capital City Hospice. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
