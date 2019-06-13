|
Meyer, Mary
1923 - 2019
Mary Virginia Meyer, age 95, died May 21, 2019, in Portland, OR following a period of declining health. Mary was born on August 31, 1923, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Harold and Cora (Hanes) Fletcher and attended North High School. Mary met Daniel Arland Meyer (from Navarre) at Ohio State University and they married on November 19, 1943. Daniel predeceased Mary on September 5, 1999. Dan and Mary first lived in Dayton where they had three children while Dan was working at Dayton Tire and Rubber Company. In 1959, they moved to Akron where Daniel was a chemical engineer and an associate director of research at GenCorp. Mary was a homemaker until her children left home to further their education, Karen at the University of Akron and Diana and Dan, Jr. at Ohio State University. Then Mary worked at the University of Akron for ten years. After retirement, Dan and Mary moved to Maryland in 1991 to be close to children and grandchildren. Mary later moved to Portland in 2018 to be near family. Mary was proud of being a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader when her children were young. She enjoyed playing bridge, golf, and bowling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, children, and grandchildren. Surviving are her daughter, Diana Meyer of Portland, OR (formerly of Washington, DC area); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Daniel Meyer, Jr., daughter Karen Mohney, and great-grandson Brandon Bishop. During a private gravesite service, Mary was buried next to her husband, Daniel, at Grandview Union Cemetery in Strasburg, Ohio on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at www.aublefuneralhome.com. Memorial gifts may be made to Girl Scouts of the USA "GSUSA", P.O. Box 5046, New York, NY, 10087-5046.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 14, 2019