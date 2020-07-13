1/
Mary Middleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Middleton, Mary
Mary J. Middleton (Browning) passed away on July 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur U. Middleton, USMC, Retired and grandsons Jason Fairall and Joshua Atwell. Mary is survived by her brother, Paul (Brenda) Browning; her children, Deborah (Mick) Archer, Mike (Tammy) Middleton, Gary (Jennifer) Middleton and Theresa Atwell; nine grandchildren and 17 ¾ great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many extended family members. Mary loved her family unconditionally. As the wife of a career Marine, she made many sacrifices raising her children while her husband was serving our country overseas. A memorial service will be held at 11AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris. The family suggests memorials in Mary's name be sent to St. Jude's at www.stjude.org. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved