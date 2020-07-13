Mary Middleton

Middleton, Mary
Mary J. Middleton (Browning) passed away on July 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur U. Middleton, USMC, Retired and grandsons Jason Fairall and Joshua Atwell. Mary is survived by her brother, Paul (Brenda) Browning; her children, Deborah (Mick) Archer, Mike (Tammy) Middleton, Gary (Jennifer) Middleton and Theresa Atwell; nine grandchildren and 17 ¾ great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many extended family members. Mary loved her family unconditionally. As the wife of a career Marine, she made many sacrifices raising her children while her husband was serving our country overseas. A memorial service will be held at 11AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris. The family suggests memorials in Mary's name be sent to St. Jude's at www.stjude.org
. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com
.