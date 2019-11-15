|
|
Miller, Mary
1931 - 2019
Mary Elosie Miller, age 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Born March, 25th 1931 to William and Minnie (Whitt) Boggs. Retired from Capitol Manufacturing in West Jefferson, after 25 1/2 years of service. Also, from Meijer in Hilliard, with 16 years of service. Preceded in death by her husband William, infant sister Virginia Lois, daughter Kathy, infant great great-grandson Aydan, brothers Jack, Kenneth, Bobby and sisters-in-law Jean, Florence. Survived by children, Brenda (Ray) Black, Carolyn (Dale) Meadows, Bill (Pam) Miller, Mark Miller; grandchildren, Alisa, Shannan, Andrew, Zachary(Kyungeun) Miller, Gabrielle (Marcus) Richardson, Jeremy, Jacob; as well as eight great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Patricia Boggs. Mary was truly loved by everyone. The family would like to especially thank the Madison House, which Mary called her home since 2014, and Vitas Hospice for their loving care. A service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1pm with a gathering immediately following at Newcomer Funeral Home SW, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. To leave a condolences for the family please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019