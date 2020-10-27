1/
Mary Monacelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monacelli, Mary
1932 - 2020
Mary Catherine Monacelli, age 88, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away October 21, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late James and Catherine Furlong. On Friday, October 30, 2020 a gathering will take place from 1:30-2:30PM with a memorial service at 2:30PM all at the chapel of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 5464 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214. A Memorial Mass will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Noon, with family receiving friends from 11AM-Noon all at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor, OH 44060. A private inurnment will take place at All Souls Cemetery. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to view the full obituary and leave the family an online condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 840-0900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved