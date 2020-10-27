Mary Monacelli

Monacelli, Mary
1932 - 2020
Mary Catherine Monacelli, age 88, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away October 21, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late James and Catherine Furlong. On Friday, October 30, 2020 a gathering will take place from 1:30-2:30PM with a memorial service at 2:30PM all at the chapel of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 5464 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214. A Memorial Mass will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Noon, with family receiving friends from 11AM-Noon all at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor, OH 44060. A private inurnment will take place at All Souls Cemetery. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org
