Mary Moncrief
1923 - 2020
Mary D Moncrief, age 97, passed away at her home in Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by loved ones on October 28, 2020. She was born February 20,1923 in Louin, Jasper County, Mississippi to Harry and Lucy (McGhee) Campbell. She was united in holy matrimony to DeWitt Moncrief on April 4,1942 from this union, 6 children were born. Mary worked as a Midwife in Mississippi and Marzetti Company as a domestic worker for several families in the Upper Arlington and Hillard areas. She was very faithful at Triedstone Baptist Church serving in the Senior Choir, Usher Board, Missionary Society, Deaconess Board and Mother's Board. She was preceded in death by her husband Reverend DeWitt Moncrief, parents, 5 brothers, 5 sisters, her son Jason Moncrief and daughters Marsha Crosby and Beverly Davis. Mother Moncrief leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Daisy Pierce, Kathy (John) Hill, Teresa (Joseph) Mickey; 13 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and the Triedstone family. Public Viewing 8:30-9:30am; Private Family Visitation 9:30am and Private Family Funeral 10am Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Triedstone Baptist Church, 858 E. 3rd Ave. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The MONCRIEF Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
