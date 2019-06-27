Moore, Mary

1934 - 2019

Mary R. Moore, of Obetz, went home to rest in the arms of Our Heavenly Father on June 25, 2019. Mary was born April 3, 1934 in Milton, West Virginia to the late Homer and Maggie Nottingham. She is also preceded in death by her children William Joshua Pryor Jr. (Billy Jr.) and her daughter Margie Farris, granddaughter Melissa Hernandez, brothers Carl and Bill Nottingham, sisters Anna Pritt, Frankie King and Helen Wrightsel. Mary is survived by her children, Jimmy (Christy) Farris of Reynoldsburg, Tina Hernandez of (Junction City) and Kathy Moore (Michael Warner) of Obetz; her grandchildren, Sabrina and Danny Schlabach, Scott Davis Jr., Sally and Adam Beane, Ruthie and Patrick Lehnert, Clair Farris and Aaron Gettys, Ethan Farris, Johnny and Brittany Farris, Paige and Michael Hageman, Thomas Farris, Byron Fields II, Sarah Brush, Madison Fields, Lydia and Ben Clay, and Jake Warner; great grandchildren, Hannah Schlabach, Noah Schlabach, Samuel Schlabach, Eli Schlabach, Kyle Farris, Andrew Widger, Audrey Hageman, Kennedy Lehnert and Evie Hageman. Mary is also survived by her brother, Jackie Nottingham of Huntington, WVA; her best friend of 50 years, Inge Davis of Obetz; her special niece and nephew, Diane and Paris McSweeney of West Virginia; and her fur Baby, Joey; along with many other nieces, nephews and friends. The family would also like to personally thank her Baby Gayla at Winchester Care for all of the love and kindness she showed to Grandma during her stay there. Mary was employed with Big Bear Stores (German Village Store #6 and James Road Store #256) as a cashier and office clerk for 19 years. She then went to work and retire from the State of Ohio after 20 plus years of service with State Printing and the Ohio BWC. Mary loved learning and continued her education through many courses of study well into her adult life, receiving many accolades and certifications in her coursework. She was an excellent seamstress and monogrammer and loved to sew clothing and baby blankets for her children and grandchildren which will be treasured along with the artfully sewn Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls she made for her family. She was the fryer of the world's best fried chicken, the maker of the biscuits and gravy and the master of the green beans. Mary loved to travel, cheer on her Ohio State Buckeyes, play bingo and loved spending time with her family. Mary had an infectious smile and she will be sadly and deeply missed. Family members will receive friends at Jerry Spears Funeral Home located at 2693 W. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43223 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with funeral services immediately following. Services will be officiated by Pastor Guiles Richardson. Interment at Obetz Cemetery will be performed at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name can be made payable to the Hamilton Township Boosters, 775 Rathmell Rd., Cols, OH 43207, Attn: Ed Tucker. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary