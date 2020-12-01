1/
Mary Morris
Morris, Mary
1963 - 2020
Mary Eliza Morris, age 57, died unexpectedly on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home in Hilliard. She was born June 29, 1963 in Columbus to Michael and Joyce (Hilgenberg) Morris of Pataskala. She was a 1981 graduate of Reynoldsburg High School. During her school years she was active in vocal music as well as the youth programs at Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church. She received her BA from Ohio University and her MBA from Colorado State University. During her adult years she continued her music interest with participation in worship leadership at New Life Church and Grace Brethren Church. She worked as a bookkeeper/accountant for Napa Auto Parts and Accounting Management, Inc., and eventually she and Ann Marie Shepard founded the A&E Accounting firm in Hilliard, and Aprons and Easels with April Burnside. Besides music, her interests spanned many areas of crafting, especially scrapbooking, teaching social art, and her diamond art painting. She was known for her infectious smile and will be missed by her many friends and family members, especially her dog Barney. Special thanks to neighbors Cathy Kimmel and Jody for their support given during this time. A Celebration of Life is planned for later. DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Pickerington is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

