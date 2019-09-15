|
|
Mosure, Mary
1935 - 2019
Mary Rita (Mooney) Mosure April 23, 1935 - September 2, 2019.Born in Somerset, OH, to Patrick F. & Mary E. (Leibig) Mooney passed in Woodinville, WA. Rita rejoins her husband Duane Mosure and brother Patrick Mooney. Rita is missed by friends and family including daughters: Amy (Tom) Numrych, Melissa (Ian) Reeve, Jennifer (Steve) Core and Rebecca (Terry) Kawahara; and grandkids: Sarah, Jeffrey, Andy and Austin. In 1957, Rita graduated from St. Mary of the Springs College in Columbus with a degree in dietetics and became a Registered dietitian in food service management. She enjoyed cooking, pottery, and sharing her Irish heritage. Plans are for a funeral mass and burial of Rita and Duane's ashes at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Somerset, OH. (More at RVPublishing.com & Legacy.com)
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019