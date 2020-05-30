Murphy, Mary
1943 - 2020
Mary A. Murphy, 77, of Columbus, passed away at Mt. Carmel Grove City on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born on Jan. 29, 1943 in Hocking County, Ohio to the late Clyde Rollin and Frieda (Lively) Robinson. Mary had retired from Mt. Carmel West after a number of years in Environmental Services and was an active member of the Groveport Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman on Oct. 16, 1990, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Survived by son, Danny (Cyndi) Murphy of Mt. Sterling, KY; and daughter, Debbie (Jeffrey) Fisher of Circleville; grandchildren, Julie (JR) Lane, Garrett (Sheena) Murphy, Robert (Rachel) Murphy, Mariella (Corey) Snyder, Noah Fisher, Elizabeth Fisher, Jeremy (Breanna) Fisher, and Jullian Beaman; sisters, Charlotte (Leroy) Graham and Alice Dillie; brother, Robert (Sharon) Robinson; 10 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law and 3 sisters-in-law on the Murphy side. The family will receive friends from 5-8p.m. on Tues., June 2 at a drive through visitation at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, the family suggest those that attend to stay in their cars and they will greet you. PLEASE ENTER THE WEST DRIVE and come around the building. A Graveside Service will be held on Wed., June 3 at 1p.m. at Beckett Cemetery, Commercial Point, where the family will practice social distancing concerning COVID-19. For those who wish, contributions can be made to Groveport Church of Christ, 5626 Groveport Rd., 43124. Online condolences to OLIVERCHEEKFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2020.