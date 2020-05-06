Myers, Mary

1922 - 2020

Mary Myers was born on September 6, 1922 in Indiana to Lillian and Hulman Puckett. Mary passed away on May 3, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Sharon, infant son James, brothers Jim and Carl, sister-in-law Virginia, nephew Dennis, son-in-law Thomas Thornton and her loving husband of 60 years, Floyd. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Thornton; grandson, Todd Thornton; grandson, Ryan (Angela) Thornton; great-granddaughter, Lauren; great-grandson, Thomas; sister-in-law, Gene; several nieces and nephews. Mary spent many years moving from town to town, state to state, making a loving home each time. Enjoying vacations every summer all over the U.S. After moving to Grove City, she enjoyed being involved in horse racing at Beulah Park and loved Evans Center and the friends she met there. She spent the last few years at Westpark Nursing Home and the last few days at Doctors Hospital. Thank you both for the wonderful care and attention. She will be buried at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston, Illinois next to her husband and two babies.



