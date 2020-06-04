Or Copy this URL to Share

Myers, Mary

Mary Jane Myers, 1924-2020, went home to be with the Lord and her family in Heaven: parents Alvin (Daisy) Harper, brother Alvin Jr., sister Garnet, sons James and Jon; grandchildren Michael and Haleah. Survived by her sisters, Wilma, Helen, Glenna, Anna, Hazel; sons, Don (Vicki) and Dick (Karen); grandchildren, Ric (Darlene), Jon (Michelle), Raejeanne (Josh), Kimberly, Pamela (Trent), Stacy (Virgil), James (Kelly); 22 great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store