Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Interment
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Bloomfield Cemetery
Centerburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Myser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Myser


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Myser Obituary
Myser, Mary
Mary Louise Myser, age 89, of St. Clairsville, died peacefully Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Park Health Nursing Home. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and ceramics. Born January 22, 1930 in Bourbon, Indiana to the late Owen E. and Edith M. Snyder. Preceded in death by loving husband Thomas S. Myser, brother Paul Snyder, sisters Martha Thomas and Phyllis Phillips. Survived by devoted children, Richard (Debbie) Myser of St. Clairsville, Robert B. Myser of Dallas, TX, Sherry L. McReynolds of Phoenix, AZ; grandsons, Nathan (Stacie), Patrick (Jen), Nicholas (Kristin), Adam (Sara), Scott (Sarah), Tyler (Krysten) Myser, Brandy McReynolds and Sean McReynolds; 15 great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 10-11 AM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, OH, where Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Mr. Nicholas Myser officiating. Interment 12 Noon, Bloomfield Cemetery, Centerburg. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Myser family. Special memories and condolences can be shared with them at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
Download Now