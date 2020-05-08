Naeder, Mary
1941 - 2020
Mary C. Naeder, 79, passed away May 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband Roy E. Naeder Sr., her parents, and brother Edward Bainter. Mary is survived by her children, Dude (Coleen) Naeder, Arick Naeder, Danyelle Williams, and Samantha Naeder; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, and two more on the way. She loved everyone and was mom to everybody. Mary was a parishioner at St. Cecilia in Columbus. Private Services entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
1941 - 2020
Mary C. Naeder, 79, passed away May 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband Roy E. Naeder Sr., her parents, and brother Edward Bainter. Mary is survived by her children, Dude (Coleen) Naeder, Arick Naeder, Danyelle Williams, and Samantha Naeder; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, and two more on the way. She loved everyone and was mom to everybody. Mary was a parishioner at St. Cecilia in Columbus. Private Services entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020.