|
|
O'Meara, Mary
Mary O'Meara, 70, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born November 24, 1948. Mary's family will receive friends Monday at 10am October 7, 2019 at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 6899 Smoky Row Rd, Columbus, OH 43235, where the funeral service will be held. Visit www.schoedinger.com to read the full Obituary and share a special memory or watch her tribute video. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to STEPS. https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?Source_Code=AGCHRI-EVT-S-ON-StepSarcoma&fund=314006
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019