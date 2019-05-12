Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary P. Stage

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary P. Stage Obituary
Stage, Mary P.
Mary P. Stage, age 82, of Mt. Sterling, OH, went home to the Lord and met her Savior on Friday, May 10, 2019. Family will receive friends 4:00-7:00p.m. TUESDAY and from 10:00a.m.-11:00a.m. WEDNESDAY, MAY 15, 2019 at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main St., Mt. Sterling, OH where her Funeral Service will follow at 11:00a.m. WEDNESDAY. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to the Stage Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.