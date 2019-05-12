|
|
Stage, Mary P.
Mary P. Stage, age 82, of Mt. Sterling, OH, went home to the Lord and met her Savior on Friday, May 10, 2019. Family will receive friends 4:00-7:00p.m. TUESDAY and from 10:00a.m.-11:00a.m. WEDNESDAY, MAY 15, 2019 at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main St., Mt. Sterling, OH where her Funeral Service will follow at 11:00a.m. WEDNESDAY. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to the Stage Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 13, 2019