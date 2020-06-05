Peterson, Mary
1929 - 2020
Mary Ruth Peterson, age 91, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Riverside Methodist Hospital. Retired from North American Rockwell. Graduate of Bexley High School class of 1947. Member of Faith Lutheran Church and Reynoldsburg Senior Citizens, with whom she enjoyed traveling and social events. Past Worthy Matron Columbus Chapter #457 OES. She was an avid golfer, bowler, and bingo player. She was always supportive of her granddaughter's sporting and academic events. Mary cherished her time with her great grandchildren and making memories with her family. Preceded in death by husband of 52 years, Jackie, parents Robert and Vella Van Matre, siblings Robert "Van" Van Matre II, Mildred Smith, Vella May "Tootie" Van Matre, David Van Matre, sisters-in-law Lois Van Matre, Rose Van Matre, brother-in-law Gilbert Smith. Survived by son, Wayne (Mitzi) Buck; grandchildren, Julie (Jason) Peters, Shannon Jo (Nick) Crawford; great grandchildren, Duncan, Clara Ruth and Daxton Peters, Cooper, Tate and Emersen Jo Crawford; loving nieces, other family, and friends. Private service and interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Easterseals or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.