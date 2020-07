Or Copy this URL to Share

Pidock, Mary

1959 - 2020

Mary M. Pidock, age 61, passed away July 16, 2020. She helped with animal rights and tried to make a difference for good. She was loved. Memorial contributions can be made to the Columbus Humane Society.



