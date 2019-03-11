|
|
Rainsberger, Mary
1944 - 2019
Mary Lou Rainsberger, 74, of Columbus, passed away March 9, 2019. Mary was born December 31, 1944 to Clellan and Mary (McCoy) Fisher. She enjoyed singing in the choir at Linden United Methodist Church. She was recently attending the Church of the Good Shephard United Methodist. Mary enjoyed reading, candle making along with many other crafts. Mary will be deeply missed by her son, Richard Wilcox; step-daughter, Keri Rainsberger; along with many other family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Ray Rainsberger, 5 brothers, and her sister. Visitation will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 3-5pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will follow at 5pm at the funeral home. Graveside services will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in West Jefferson, Ohio. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019