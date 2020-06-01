Rassekh, Mary
1937 - 2020
Mary Leah Rassekh, resident of Westerville, Ohio, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She will be deeply missed by both her family and her community. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, where a private service will take place. To read a full obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.