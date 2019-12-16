|
Rau, Mary
Mary Catherine Rau, age 90, joined her loving God on Sunday, December 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving children. Retired from Lazarus Co. and member of their 20 Year Club. A graduate of St. Mary's High School, (German Village). Member of 4S Club Women's Auxiliary and St. Mary's Forever Young Club. Preceded in death by loving husband of 53 years Carl G. Rau Jr., parents Aloysius and Ruth Saul, brother Kenneth Saul, sister Elaine Dildine and son-in-law Larry Smith. She is survived by son, Ron (Linda) Rau; daughters, Janet Smith and Linda (Kevin) Wilson; grandchildren, Nathan, Katharine (Michael), Meghan, Ethan, Auggie (Kennie), Joshua, Sarah (Daniel), Rebecca, Willie, Natalie (Ryan), Aaron, Cecilia (Chris); 12 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Prayer service 6:45pm. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Friday at St. Leo Catholic Church, 221 Hanford St. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Leo Preservation Fund. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
