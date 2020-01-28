|
|
Reynolds, Mary
1928 - 2020
Mrs Mary L Reynolds, age 91. Sunrise August 9, 1928 and Sunset January 23, 2020. Visitation 6:30PM and Funeral Service 8PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Greater Ebenezer Cathedral of Praise, 2645 Fairwood Ave. Interment 10am Saturday at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The REYNOLDS Family www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020