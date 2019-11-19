Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Kingdom Hall
1909 Reynoldsburg New Albany Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rhinehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rhinehart


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rhinehart Obituary
Rhinehart, Mary
1940 - 2019
Mary Alice Rhinehart, age 79, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. Survived by husband, Jeffrey Rhinehart; children, David (Peggy) Bostwick, Joseph Bostwick, Mary (Andy) Abraczinsks, Pamela Bostwick; grandchildren, Joel, Megan, Rachel, Loran, Joey, Chris, Cole; great grandchildren, Vincent, Lindsey, Joey; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughter Samantha Bostwick, parents Charles and Nellie Boots. Memorial service Thursday, November 21, 2019 6:30 PM, Kingdom Hall, 1909 Reynoldsburg New Albany Road. Ron Clock officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 1909 Reynoldsburg New Albany Rd., Blacklick, OH 43004. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -