|
|
Rhinehart, Mary
1940 - 2019
Mary Alice Rhinehart, age 79, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. Survived by husband, Jeffrey Rhinehart; children, David (Peggy) Bostwick, Joseph Bostwick, Mary (Andy) Abraczinsks, Pamela Bostwick; grandchildren, Joel, Megan, Rachel, Loran, Joey, Chris, Cole; great grandchildren, Vincent, Lindsey, Joey; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughter Samantha Bostwick, parents Charles and Nellie Boots. Memorial service Thursday, November 21, 2019 6:30 PM, Kingdom Hall, 1909 Reynoldsburg New Albany Road. Ron Clock officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 1909 Reynoldsburg New Albany Rd., Blacklick, OH 43004. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019