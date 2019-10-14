|
|
Saunders, Mary
1938 - 2019
Mary Marie Saunders, age 81, of Columbus, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was an active member of the Southern Pines Lions Club. She was the Queen of slot machines, scratch-offs, and BINGO. She was a lover of cooking, puzzle books, Woman's World magazine, corn day, and Dancing with the STARS, but what brought her the greatest joy was her family. Mary was a devoted wife for 48 years and proceeded in death by her beloved husband Thomas Dale Saunders. Also preceded in death by parents Robert Richard Presley and Hazel Marie Albert Presley, brothers Charles Edward Albert, Phillip Richard Presley, and James Albert Presley. She is survived by sisters, Ina Catherine Luster and Roberta Jane (Michael) Ortega. Loving mother to Tina (William) Viney, Shelba (Randy Powers) Salsman, Sonja (Glenn Elfrink) Lyons, Robin (Ronnie) Payne, and Mellissa (Keith) Spaulding. Loving grandmother to James (Tammy) Lyons, Cynthia (Jon) Kane, Gwen (Tiffany) Elfrink, Erin Buhrts, Chris (Anna Farley) Greiner, Robert Woodard, Dale (Harley) Woodard, Joseph (Casey) Woodard, Rebecca (Charles) Dixon, Catherine Powers, Thomas (Missi) Viney, Benjamin Viney, Kristin (Lewis) Hagerman, and Branden (Jessica Smith) Spaulding. Loving great-grandmother to 25 great-grandchildren who she adored, and aunt to many, many special nieces and nephews. Friends may call 5-8pm Tuesday at SCHOEDINGER-NORRIS CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where funeral services will be held 10 am on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Pastor Shane Johnson officiating. Interment at Obetz Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio Health Hospice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019