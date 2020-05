Scarborough, Mary1939 - 2020Mary Jo Scarborough, 81, of Westerville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She is a graduate of American Floral Art School of Designing in Chicago. Retired from Banc One. Preceded in death by parents Hubert and Ed Yantis and sister Cynthia Yantis. Survived by her husband, Robert H. Scarborough; sons, Chris and Todd (Colleen) Scarborough; granddaughters, Brooke, Jina Marie and Kelly Scarborough. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10AM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com