Scarborough, Mary
1939 - 2020
Mary Jo Scarborough, 81, of Westerville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She is a graduate of American Floral Art School of Designing in Chicago. Retired from Banc One. Preceded in death by parents Hubert and Ed Yantis and sister Cynthia Yantis. Survived by her husband, Robert H. Scarborough; sons, Chris and Todd (Colleen) Scarborough; granddaughters, Brooke, Jina Marie and Kelly Scarborough. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10AM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
1939 - 2020
Mary Jo Scarborough, 81, of Westerville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She is a graduate of American Floral Art School of Designing in Chicago. Retired from Banc One. Preceded in death by parents Hubert and Ed Yantis and sister Cynthia Yantis. Survived by her husband, Robert H. Scarborough; sons, Chris and Todd (Colleen) Scarborough; granddaughters, Brooke, Jina Marie and Kelly Scarborough. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10AM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.