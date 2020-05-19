Mary Scarborough
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scarborough, Mary
1939 - 2020
Mary Jo Scarborough, 81, of Westerville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She is a graduate of American Floral Art School of Designing in Chicago. Retired from Banc One. Preceded in death by parents Hubert and Ed Yantis and sister Cynthia Yantis. Survived by her husband, Robert H. Scarborough; sons, Chris and Todd (Colleen) Scarborough; granddaughters, Brooke, Jina Marie and Kelly Scarborough. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10AM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved