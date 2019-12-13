Home

Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heritage Free Will Baptist Church
575 Obetz Road
Columbus, OH
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Free Will Baptist Church
575 Obetz Road
Columbus, OH
Mary Schlanger, 94, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away December 10, 2019 with her family by her side. She had a long standing relationship with God and was devoted to her faith until her final breath. Mary retired from Owens Illinois after 32 years of service. She was a member of the Quarter Century Club, The 100 Club, The Jagettes and she was one of the Golden Girls. She was preceded in death by husbands William R. Schlanger Sr. and Leroy C. Smales, daughter Delores Mazour, son Terry Smales, brothers Richard Funk, Jake Funk, William Morrow and Robert Morrow, sister Anna Mae Heepke. She is survived by daughter, Jackie Potts DeVaney; and 6 step-children, William Jr., John and Edward Schlanger, Yvonne Brinkman, Mary Stroney and Bernadette McCualsky. Mary was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to FairHope Hospice, Lancaster: https://fairhopehospice.org/. Friends and family may visit Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10-11 am with a memorial service to directly follow at 11 am at Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, 575 Obetz Road, Columbus, Ohio with Pastor Tim Stout officiating. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019
