|
|
Seitz, Mary
1953 - 2020
Mary Ellyn Seitz, passed away peacefully at The Kobacker House on April 6, 2020. She was born Sept 3, 1953 in Columbus, OH where she lived out her life. She retired from The Ohio State University in 2010 after 39 years of service. She loved to travel, creating many memories from all over the US with a special love of the SW. She was also very passionate about her cats, loving and caring for many a stray. She is survived by sister, Patricia Seitz; brothers-in-law, Dan Walker and Jason Boatman; special aunt, Mary Ann Kabealo and nephews, Alex and Jake Boatman, who brought great joy to her life. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Eunice Seitz, sisters Kathleen Seitz and Jeanine Boatman. She will be laid to rest at a future date alongside this family that she so missed. You always knew she when she had spotted a cardinal. You could hear her echoing hellos to her family in Heaven. Remember "Cardinals appear when angels are near." Arrangements by Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, Worthington, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020