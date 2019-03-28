|
Sherman, Mary
Mary Frances (Davis) Sherman, age 93, of Whitehall, Ohio, passed peacefully on March 26, 2019 with family by her side. Mary was born in Newark, Ohio and was a graduate of Newark High School. She retired from the City of Whitehall as Deputy Auditor and was a long time member of Holy Spirit Parish. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Russell, her parents Mary and Archibald Davis, her sisters Betty (Locke), Patricia Davis and Mary Margaret Davis, and her great-grandson Rowan Michael Sherman. Mary is survived by her children, Michael (Renee) Sherman, Patrick (Jeanine) Sherman, Matthew (Aileen) Sherman, Mary (Jim) Cain and Teresa MacCartney; nieces, Sue Garcia and Trisha Pastore and Colleen Davis Hickey; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Our mother expected very little and gave so much and will be missed by all who knew her. Friends may call 2-6 p.m. Sunday at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4383 E. Broad St. Friends who wish may contribute to Mother Angeline McCrory Manor, 5199 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213. Online condolences at www.egan-ryan.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019