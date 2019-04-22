|
|
Spadafore, Mary
1938 - 2019
Mary Spadafore, born February 22, 1938 in Lansing MI, passed away on April 20, 2019. Survived by son, Tom (Mindy) Westfall of Columbus, OH; and grandsons, Evan of Columbus and Sam of Chicago, IL. Also survived by brothers, Andy of Holland, MI, Pete of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and sisters, Teresa of East Lansing, MI and Charlene of Anchorage, AL; along with many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Virginia, and brother Michael Spadafore and sister Rose Paradise. Mary retired from her work at the City of Westerville and spent some of her retirement years traveling with family and friends. She also very much enjoyed her volunteer work at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville. Above all Mary was a loving mother and an adoring grandmother to Evan and Sam who will always remember their Nanni for her love, caring, support and pasta and meatballs. In remembrance of Mary, those desiring may make a contribution to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Mary's ashes will be laid to rest at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lansing MI, where an interment will take place at a future date. Arrangements by MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, Westerville.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019