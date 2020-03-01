|
|
Stewart, Mary
1946 - 2020
Mary Marguerite Stewart, age 74 of Athens, died February 25, 2020 at OSU Hospital. Born December 25, 1946 in Athens, daughter of the late Gene Cassels and Alberta Marguerite Miller Cassels. She was employed for 38 years at Kimes Nursing Home, Athens. Survived by husband, Roger L. Stewart; a daughter, Rogena S. Holliman, a son, Roger & Jennifer Stewart II; a daughter, Rogetta & Michael Sigman; another son, Maurice Antonio Smith; five grandchildren ; five great grandchildren; a sister, Unita & Cecil Coconougher; a brother, Mike Cassels; and many more loving nieces and nephews. Funeral service Tuesday, March 3, at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Calling hours Monday 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the National Multiple Schlerosis Society, Ohio Buckeye Chapter. Online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2020