Mary Tartt
1931 - 2020
Tartt, Mary
1931 - 2020
Mary Ceal Tartt, 88, sunrise July 2, 1931 and sunset May 15, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a walk-through viewing will be available 1-2 p.m., and live-stream service 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020. For the mutual safety and respect of those present, all guests are asked to wear an appropriate face covering and will be required to observe proper distancing. To read full obituary, view live service, or send condolences to the Tartt family, please visit her online tribute at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
MAY
26
Service
02:00 - 03:00 PM
live-stream
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
