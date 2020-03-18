Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Mary Tate


1921 - 2020
Mary Tate Obituary
Tate, Mary
1921 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Tate, age 98. Sunrise July 25, 1921 and Sunset March 11, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, March 19, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The TATE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020
