Mary Thompson

Thompson, Mary
Mary Louise (Benson) Thompson passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020, in Woodstock, Georgia with family by her side. Mary (Benson) was born September 5, 1928, to the late Edgar Benson and Nina Miller in Cleveland, Ohio. Predeceased by husband Warren Thompson Sr., siblings Calvin Benson Sr., Edgar Benson Jr., Anna Wilson, Lula Mae McConnell, and Thelma Jean Branch. Mary is survived by her children, Joseph Rutherford (JoAnn), Warren Thompson Jr., Ernest Thompson, Ralph Thompson (Deborah), Loralynn Thompson, Kevin Thompson, Tracie Thompson Fluellen (Jimmy); 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Mary retired from The Ohio State University Hospital after 30 years of service. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on April 22, 1989. She lost her mother at the tender age of 5 and was raised by family members (Sellers). A special thank you to our Sellers cousins, for without them, Mom would not be the wonderful person she turned out to be. Mary loved all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren equally, and never stopped loving and giving.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
