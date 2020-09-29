1/
Mary Thornton
1932 - 2020
Mary E. Thornton, age 88. Sunrise January 2, 1932 and Sunset September 23, 2020. Visitation 10:00 AM and PRIVATE Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday, October 2, 2020 at First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd. A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the THORNTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Church of God,
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Church of God,
September 29, 2020
Please accept our deepest condolences in this time of sorrow. We are sending love and prayers, and God will get you through this difficult time. May Aunt Betty Rest In Peace. Love always

Aaron, Mary, Michelle, and Cheryl Thornton
Michelle Harris
Family
