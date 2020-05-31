Mary Tomblin
1952 - 2020
Tomblin, Mary
1952 - 2020
Mary E. Tomblin, 68, of Marysville, died Friday morning. Survived by husband, Doug; sons, Andy and Michael; grandchildren and siblings. A graveside service will be held at 11am Wednesday at the Milford Center Cemetery. Arrangements are being completed by Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville. To send a condolence or read a complete obituary go to www.ingramfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Milford Center Cemetery
