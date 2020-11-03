Troyer, Mary
1928 - 2020
Mary Troyer, 92, of Plain City, passed away from complications of Covid-19, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Edgewater Place. Born July 17, 1928 in LaGrange, Indiana to the late Tobias A. and Ada (Mast) Yoder. Mary is a dedicated and longtime member of the Sharon Mennonite Church and an avid quilter for over 50 years with each of her family members having at least one of her special made quilts that she stitched just for them. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by husband of 58 years, Alvin D. Troyer who passed away January 17, 2006, brothers Ervin, Amos, Raymond, Dan and Levi, sisters Susie, Anna and Alice, son-in-law Ed Byers. Mary is survived by her sons, Robert W. (Cynthia) Troyer of Grass Valley, CA, James E. (Gwen) Troyer of Plain City; daughter, Charlene Byers of Coldwater, MI; 6 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jon) Meyer, Taryn Troyer, Katie Troyer, Christina (Paul) Zacher, Angela (Scott) Beran, Thomas Byers; 7 great grandchildren, Jennifer and Paul Zacher, Adam and Austin Beran, Antonio, Alexander and Theresa Meyer; 2 great great grandchildren, Allison Zacher and Jonas Zacher; brothers, Clarence (Ideana) Yoder, Ernest (Edna) Yoder; sisters, Effie Troyer, Ida Beachy, Ada Mae Yoder, Esther Miller; sister-in-law, Doris Yoder; many nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held in Forest Grove Cemetery. Social distancing and wearing masks will be practiced at all events. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com
