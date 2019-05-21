|
Turner, Mary
1945 - 2019
Mary Loretta Turner, 73, of Columbus, entered into God's perfect hands on May 17, 2019 at 10:19pm. Mary was born on December 4, 1945 in Opelika, AL to the late Willie Buster Story and Mary Jimmie Banks. Mary retired from The Ohio State University. She was a faithful member of the St. James Biblical Christian Baptist Church; where she served as Director of the Junior Missionary, Willing Workers, Nursing Auxiliary, Inspirational Choir, and Deaconess. Mary Turner was preceded in death by her parents Mary Jimmie and Willie Buster Story, brother Percy Carl Banks, son-in-law Bishop Emanual Roberts I, and granddaughter Amaya Nicole Street. She leaves mourning her three children, Tamula N Roberts, Carmulita R Turner, and Darrell D Kelso (Mechelle); grandchildren, Darrell II, Emanual II, Alexandria, Elisha, Brianna, Hagan, and Kaden; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, church family, and co-workers. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10-11am with a funeral service to follow at 11am at St. James Baptist Church, 1311 E. Hudson St., Columbus. Burial will be at Blendon Central Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 22, 2019